Royce & Associates LP Sells 29,500 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Flexsteel Industries worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

