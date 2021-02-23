Royce & Associates LP Sells 58,416 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,416 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritor by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $736,598.73. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

