Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Bunge accounts for about 3.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,654,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 21,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

