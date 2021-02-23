Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 293,617 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Annaly Capital Management worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

