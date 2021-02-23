Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

