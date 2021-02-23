Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Ryder System worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.