Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.78 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

