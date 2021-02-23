Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

