Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

