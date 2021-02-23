Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nomad Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

