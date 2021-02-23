Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

SBRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

