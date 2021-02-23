SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $2,141.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.20 or 0.99813485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.72 or 0.00471296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.94 or 0.00767216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00279467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00127734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007244 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00034930 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

