Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 594,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD)

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.