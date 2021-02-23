SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,815.18 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.