Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 142.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

