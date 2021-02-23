Sapiens International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,209 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.