Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.01

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 18680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

