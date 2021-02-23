Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $550.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $550.00 and last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.00.

SARTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

