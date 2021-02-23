Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 46,224 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

