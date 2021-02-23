SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC stock opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $290.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

