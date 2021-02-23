Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank started coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $$293.00 on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $293.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.73.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

