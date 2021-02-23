Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the lowest is $4.96 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 429,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 203.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704,587. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

