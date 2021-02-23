Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $30.66 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

