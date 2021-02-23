Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.