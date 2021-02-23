Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

