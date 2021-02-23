Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.