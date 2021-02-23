Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

