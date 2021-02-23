Scotiabank Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$17.50

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.73.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

