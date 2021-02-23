Scott B. Flaherty Sells 400 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 400 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $14,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $60.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

