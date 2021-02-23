Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.31 ($85.07).

Shares of G24 opened at €65.45 ($77.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.05. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

