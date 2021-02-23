SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.28. SEA has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.