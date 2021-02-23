Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Get Seaboard alerts:

SEB stock opened at $3,150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $3,940.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.