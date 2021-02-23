SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

