SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 164,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $424.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

