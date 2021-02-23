SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,935 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $4,693,000.

NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. 8,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,472. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $1,052.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89.

