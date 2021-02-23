Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

