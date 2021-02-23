Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,518 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Secoo worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SECO opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Secoo Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.29 million for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

