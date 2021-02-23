Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

