Sei Investments Co. Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

