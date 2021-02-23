Sei Investments Co. Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.86% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 73.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 48.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,515 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -265.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

