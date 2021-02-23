Sei Investments Co. Has $20.78 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

