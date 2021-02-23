Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,188.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

