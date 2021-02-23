Sei Investments Co. Sells 256,245 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,245 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of ASE Technology worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.