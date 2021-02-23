Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,954 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

