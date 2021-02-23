SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $32.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE SLQT opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,353,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

