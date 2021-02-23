Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

