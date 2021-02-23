Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.21

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 4236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

