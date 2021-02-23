SFE Investment Counsel Buys 391 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,239.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

