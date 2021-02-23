SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,951 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $103,095,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $48,956,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

