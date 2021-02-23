SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,318 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 303.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $68.70.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

